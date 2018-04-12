 Khloe Kardashian gives birth to a girl
April 12, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

Khloe Kardashian gives birth to a girl

Associated Press
April 12, 2018
Updated April 12, 2018 10:18am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York, in May 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team media day in Independence, Ohio, in Sept. 2017. Various outlets have reported that the 33-year-old reality star has given birth to a baby girl, but her reps have not commented.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Khloe Kardashian is finally a mother after giving birth to a daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The Cavaliers said today they have excused Thompson from practice for the birth of his daughter. Kardashian’s representatives have not commented on the birth, which was first reported by TMZ.

The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson about the video.

It is Thompson’s second child and the first for Kardashian.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ex-Trump aide on leave after questioning EPA chief’s spending
NEXT STORY
Analysis: Putin unlikely to leave strike on Syria unanswered
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING