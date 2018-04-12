 Electric bus tests getting a wider Hawaii rollout
April 12, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Electric bus tests getting a wider Hawaii rollout

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 11, 2018 at 10:06 pm
Some riders of TheBus will begin today to help the city determine if switching to electric buses makes sense. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –