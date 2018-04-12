 Service allows students to take virtual tours of prospective firms
Japan News/Yomiuri
April 12, 2018
TOKYO >> Major information technology company Gree Inc. and IT systems firm Toyoda High System, based in Kariya, Japan, jointly launched a new service in March to help students experience a company tour via virtual reality.

The service allows students to experience the atmosphere of a workplace, which is difficult to convey through conventional images.

The new service is aimed at meeting the demand of companies seeking to promote their appealing aspects to students ready to seek jobs.

The virtual reality images were filmed with 360-degree cameras. Wearing a headset, a student can see images in any direction they turn their head.

The service allows students to simulate not only being guided around a workplace by a company employee, but to also “attend” a meeting and experience lunchtime.

IT companies have placed related equipment at Shiru Cafe, student cafes located near prestigious universities such as the University of Tokyo or Kyoto University, so students can easily access the service.

