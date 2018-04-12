 Lopez expected to return to middle of Hawaii’s lineup
April 12, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Lopez expected to return to middle of Hawaii’s lineup

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 11, 2018 at 11:01 pm
The wrist watch is over for University of Hawaii third baseman Ethan Lopez. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –