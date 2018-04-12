CALENDAR Today BASEBALL ILH: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Hanalani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park. SOFTBALL OIA East: Roosevelt at Farrington, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Kalaheo, 3 p.m.; Castle vs. Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Hanalani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Roosevelt at Farrington, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Kalaheo, 3 p.m.; Castle vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Pearl City at Waianae, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Aiea; Radford at Kalani. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA LOTTE Championship:second round, 7 a.m. at Ko Olina Golf Club.

TENNIS

OIA: East divisional championships, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

GOLF

LPGA LOTTE Championship: third round, 8 a.m. at Ko Olina Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH: St. Francis at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five at Kamehameha. Games start 4 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: East/West divisional championships, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH Division II girls: 5 p.m., 6 p.m.; matches at Punahou.

Pac-Five Soccer

Applications are being accepted for the position of girls varsity soccer coach for Pac-Five.

Applicants will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the program. Previous coaching experience at the high school level is preferred.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to Peter Estomago at estomago@hawaii.edu. Deadline for applications is April 20, 2018.

Hawaii’s Fastest Human 2018

Applications are being accepted for the annual “Hawaii’s Fastest Human” competition. The event will be held at the Punahou Invitational Relays on April 21.

Interested runners can contact Doug Kilpatrick at 286-1423 for entry forms and more information.

ILH girls

Punahou 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Goal Scorers—Pun: Elizabeth Rooks, Olivia Klem, Isabelle Horio

Le Jardin 3, Kamehameha 2

Goal Scorers—LJA: Mahie Wilhelm 2, Skylar Webb. KS: Liana Wong, #13.

OIA Girls

Pearl City 9, Waipahu 1

Goal Scorers—PC: Lilian Valiente 3, Allison Ogoso 2, Maia Alejo, Sky Dela Cruz, Malia Fujita, Miya Chung. Waip: Linnea Tucker.

Leilehua 7, Waialua 6

Goal Scorers—Wail: Sierra Lyon 2, Paige Sanders 2, Emma Thomas, Mahealani Farrell. Leil: Taylor Dinsmore 4, Kaya Takashige 2, Kobie Pasoquen Rabago.

Kaiser 11, Campbell 3

Goal Scorers—Kais: Kanoko Niimura 3, Erin Patterson 3, Taylor Kuroiwa 2, Sarah Lorenzo 2, Megan Kaneshiro. Camp: Tatiana Troupe 2, Ali Day.

Kalaheo 9, Kapolei 7

Goal Scorers—Kap: Forte 3, Chloe Bridgeford 2, Angela Silva, Gualdarama. Kalh: Malia Mortiz 5, Mattea Jergovic 2, Porsha Brandt, Nohea Espejo.

Roosevelt 12, Kalani 5

Goal Scorers—Roos: Lauren Croll 5, Emiko Tajima 2, Adoria Lee 2, Anya Miranda, Margaret Lonborg, Karysa Inafuku. Kaln: Kela Iwata 2, Victoria Ready 2, Angela Pacheco.

Mililani 19, Kailua 8

Goal Scorers—Mil: Kuuleilani Kaaiawaawa 4, Maddeline Turpin 3, Zoe James 2, Lexi Sakauye 2, Emi Prado 2, Maysa Segovia 2, Jade Brooks, Angie Lancaster, Hiilani Helenihi, Ashley Bienhaus. Kail: Reese McMurray 5, Cassie “Kealoha” Charles 2, Fallon Donaldson.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Punahou 21, Mid-Pacific 2

W—Kennedy Ishii. L—Darian Kanno

Leading Hitters—Pun: Maya Matsubara 3-4, 3 runs, 5 RBI, HR; Bailey Akimseu 2 runs, RBI, HR; D’Asha Saiki 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI, HR; Lauren Peiler 2-2, RBI; Ashley Nakagawa 2-2, 2 RBI; Kawailana Mielke 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ashanti Martinez 2-3, 2 runs, RBI. MPI: Keao Takamura 2-2, RBI.

St. Francis 18, Kamehameha 3

W—Sierra Kupihea. L—Reese Mokuau

Leading Hitters—StF: Hailey Matsumura 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kaena Keliinoi 4-5, 4 runs, 7 RBI, 2 HR; Sammie Ofoia 3-3, 2 runs, 5 RBI, 2 HR; Jordyn Lono 3-4, 2 runs. KS: Tausani Tavale 2-3, run, 2B, Kyler Stevens 3 RBI, HR.

‘Iolani 11, Pac-Five 0

W—Aleia Agbayani. L—Krystal Akagi

Leading Hitters—Iol: Agbayani 2-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI, HR; Hailee Ueyama 2-2, run; Marley Dyer 2-4, run, RBI; Rylie Wada 2-3, run; Summer Lee 3-3, RBI.

Makua Alii

Action 15, Firehouse 8

Sportsmen 6, Na Pueo 5

Aikane 17, Hawaiians 5

Xpress 13, Yankees 6

Waipio 11, Zen 6

Bad Company 12, Fat Katz 5

Hui Ohana 21, Lokahi 9

Hawaiians 4, Zen 2

Kihina 15, Golden Eagles 14

Na Kahuna 18, Makules 12

BASEBALL

ILH

Mid-Pacific 11, Hanalani 0

W—Jaydon Tomas. L—Tyler Lee

Leading Hitters—MPI: Michael Yamamoto 2-2, Jet Uechi run, 3 RBI; Cameron Ching 2 runs. Han: Seth Williams 2-2.

Punahou 10, Damien 8

W—Landon Carter. L—Milton Gainey III.

Leading Hitters—Pun: Kyson Donahue 4-4, 3 RBI; Kalae Harrison 3 runs. DMS: Jordan Donahue 2-3, 3 runs; Pomai Kim 2-4, run, 5 RBI, grand slam.

‘Iolani 12, St. Francis 2

W—Logan Yee. L—Kiyo Perry.

Leading Hitters—Iol: Matthew Yonamine 2-4, RBI; Cade Yonamine 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Zack Kon 3-4, 2 RBI; Preston Chong 2-4, 2 RBI.

Saint Louis 13, Maryknoll 3

TENNIS

Big West men

UC Irvine 7, Hawai’i 0

Singles

Luis Lopez (UCI) def. Blaz Seric (UH) 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Sasha Krasnov (UCI) def. Lucas LaBrunie (UH) 6-4, 6-0

Luca Marquard (UCI) def. Aleksa Lazarevic (UH) 7-5, 6-2

Daniel Gealer (UCI) def. Fabian Woehrl (UH) 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)

Mason Hansen (UCI) def. Tristan Martins (UH) 6-2, 6-3

Vatsal Bajpai (UCI) def. Chia-Hua Lu (UH) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Bruce Man-Son-Hing/Vatsal Bajpai (UCI) def. Aleksa Lazarevic/Blaz Seric (UH) 7-6

Luca Marquard/Mason Hansen (UCI) def. Lucas LaBrunie/Chia-Hua Lu (UH) 6-4

Daniel Gealer/Luis Lopez (UCI) def. Tristan Martins/Fabian Woehrl (UH) 6-4