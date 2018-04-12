 Yee, ‘Iolani rough up surprising St. Francis
April 12, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Yee, ‘Iolani rough up surprising St. Francis

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 11, 2018 at 10:56 pm
Logan Yee scattered seven hits over six innings as No. 7 ‘Iolani overwhelmed No. 10 St. Francis 12-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Father Bray Athletic Complex. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –