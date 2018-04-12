 ‘Contact Zone’ artists vie for attention, engage the eye
April 12, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

‘Contact Zone’ artists vie for attention, engage the eye

Review by David A.M. Goldberg, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on April 12, 2018 5:30 pm  Updated on  April 12, 2018 at 5:06 pm
Maoli Arts Alliance’s annual juried exhibition, “Contact,” marks its fifth installment this year. “Contact Zone” is by far the most pointedly critical to date. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –