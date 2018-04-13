Boulder crashes into gated community in Manoa

Firefighters responded to a large boulder that crashed into a gated community in Manoa Thursday night.

The crash occurred sometime before 8 p.m. at a condominium at Manoa Hillside Estates at 2809 Kalawao St.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said firefighters arrived at the scene and observed a boulder — about 4 1/2 feet long and 3 1/2 feet wide — that came to rest on a patio.

Another rock described to be smaller than a bowling ball landed on the residence’s roof.

No injuries were reported.