Man charged with sexual assault involving minor

A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor in Honolulu.

Prosecutors charged Harry K. Coronel Thursday with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree attempted sexual assault.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Circuit Court. Police released Coronel from custody after posting $75,000 bail.

The assaults occurred from July 2015 to October 2016 when the girl was younger than 14 years old, according to court documents.

Police arrested Coronel Wednesday at a residence in Maili on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assaults.