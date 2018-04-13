 Man charged with sexual assault involving minor
April 13, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man charged with sexual assault involving minor

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 1:55pm

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Harry K. Coronel

ADVERTISING

A 32-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor in Honolulu.

Prosecutors charged Harry K. Coronel Thursday with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree attempted sexual assault.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Circuit Court. Police released Coronel from custody after posting $75,000 bail.

The assaults occurred from July 2015 to October 2016 when the girl was younger than 14 years old, according to court documents.

Police arrested Coronel Wednesday at a residence in Maili on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assaults.

PREVIOUS STORY
GOP-led House committee demands interviews with Pruitt aides
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING