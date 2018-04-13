Man critically injured in Waimanalo crash

A 28-year-old man was critically injured today when the motorcycle he was riding struck another vehicle in Waimanalo.

The crash occurred at about 10:43 a.m. when the motorcyclist, heading east on Mahailua Street, struck a vehicle turning into a driveway, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was speeding, which contributed to the collision.

Emergency Medical Services said the man, who was not wearing a helmet, had injuries to his head, face and body.

EMS personnel treated him using advanced life-saving medical care, and transported him in critical condition to a trauma center.