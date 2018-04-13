 Police arrest suspect in Makiki bank robbery
Police arrest suspect in Makiki bank robbery

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 10:20am

  Mitchum Pastor, 52.

    Mitchum Pastor, 52.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man today in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Makiki Thursday.

Officers located Mitchum Pastor in the Ward area at about 9:10 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The robbery occurred at First Hawaiian Bank at 1111 S. Beretania Street sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said a male suspect later identified as Pastor entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He also said he had a weapon.

Police said the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money before he fled on foot.

