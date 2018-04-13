RNC official who agreed to pay Playboy model $1.6 million resigns

A major donor with close ties to the White House resigned today as deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after the revelation that he had agreed to pay $1.6 million to a former Playboy model who became pregnant during an affair.

The deal was arranged by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen.

Under the terms of the deal, the Republican donor, Elliott Broidy, would pay the woman in installments over the course of two years, and in return, she would agree to stay silent about their relationship, two people with knowledge of the arrangement told The New York Times. The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The lawyer for the woman, Keith M. Davidson, also represented two women who were paid during the presidential campaign for their silence about alleged affairs with Trump — a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who sold the rights to her story to American Media Inc., and Stephanie Clifford, the pornographic actress known as Stormy Daniels, who received a payment of $130,000 that Cohen said came out of his own pocket.

The FBI raided Cohen’s Manhattan office and hotel room Monday seeking business records, emails and documents relating to those two agreements, as well as Cohen’s work for the Trump Organization and efforts to suppress negative information about the president.

It is unclear whether the FBI has scrutinized Davidson.

The deal involving Broidy was not known to be a subject of the investigation.

In his statement, Broidy apologized to his wife and family while acknowledging that he had had an affair with the woman. He said that “she alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period.”

He lamented that the issue had become a national news story, and blamed it for the investigations into Cohen. He said that “Mr. Cohen reached out to me after being contacted by this woman’s attorney, Keith Davidson,” and that he hired Cohen after Cohen “informed me about his prior relationship with Mr. Davidson.”

In fact, the contract used in Broidy’s case included the same aliases that were used in the 2016 contract relating to Trump and Clifford — David Dennison and Peggy Peterson — according to a person familiar with it.

A spokesman for Davidson said he could not confirm or deny the details of the agreement. In a statement, Davidson said, “I’ve always acted in my client’s best interest, and appropriately in all matters.”

Cohen declined to comment.

Davidson’s relationship with Cohen forms part of the basis for a lawsuit brought by McDougal. She is seeking to get out of her contract with AMI, the owner of The National Enquirer, which never ran her story after it bought it in August 2016.

In the lawsuit, she contends that Cohen played a secret role in the negotiations for that deal, which allegedly involved only herself and the tabloid media company. The Times reported earlier this year that Cohen and Davidson discussed the deal the day before McDougal signed the contract.

Broidy was a major fundraiser for George W. Bush, but he is particularly connected in Trump’s orbit.

He got his start in business as an accountant and then as an investment manager for Glen Bell, the founder of Taco Bell. He was a vice chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee, has met frequently with top White House officials and had an Oval Office meeting with the president in October, according to documents obtained by The Times.

During the wide-ranging October meeting, Broidy raised numerous topics high on the agenda of the United Arab Emirates, a country that has given his security company a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He pitched the president on a paramilitary force his company was developing for the UAE and urged Trump to fire Rex Tillerson, then the secretary of state, whom the UAE believed was insufficiently tough on its rival Qatar.

The documents show that Broidy has worked closely with George Nader, an adviser to the UAE and a witness in the special counsel’s investigation, to help steer Trump administration policy on numerous issues in the Middle East. Robert Mueller, the special counsel, is examining Nader’s possible role in funneling Emirati money to finance Trump’s political efforts. There is no indication that Mueller’s team is looking into Broidy.

In 2009, Broidy pleaded guilty to charges that he made nearly $1 million worth of illegal gifts to New York state officials to win an investment of $250 million from the state’s public pension fund. Among the gifts were trips to Israel and Italy, payouts to girlfriends and relatives of officials and an investment in one relative’s production of a low-budget movie called “Chooch.”