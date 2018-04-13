 Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk, police say
Associated Press
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 10:30am

    An aerial image from drone video shows the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was recovered off the off Pacific Coast Highway 1, near Westport, Calif. California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said today that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

SAN FRANCISCO >> Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said today that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had “a significant amount” of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.

