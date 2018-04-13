 CNN’s Don Lemon shuts down contributor on live TV
April 13, 2018
    Don Lemon in New York last year. CNN’s Lemon apparently has his limits. The evening host shut down Jason Miller, a former Donald Trump aide - and paid CNN contributor - on Thursday, telling him not to come on his show and lie to the American people.

NEW YORK >> CNN’s Don Lemon apparently has his limits.

The evening host shut down a former Donald Trump aide — and paid CNN contributor — on Thursday, telling him not to come on his show and lie to the American people. Lemon and Jason Miller were talking about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian activities in the 2016 presidential election.

Lemon said it was a privilege to be on CNN, not a right. He cut off Miller’s attempts to argue. CNN’s efforts to have people reflecting Trump’s point of view on the air is a frequent source of tension.

Through a spokeswoman, Lemon declined to discuss the confrontation today. Miller didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

