Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to battery of deputies

Associated Press
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 9:00am

  • RICHARD SHOTWELL/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESSHeather Locklear arrived, in July 2013, at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear pleaded not guilty to attacking deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.

VENTURA, Calif. >> Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to charges she attacked deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.

Locklear’s attorney entered the plea to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled June 7. Neither side had any comment after the arraignment.

Authorities say Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she’d been violent with her boyfriend on Feb. 26. She was not charged with domestic violence.

Defendants in misdemeanor cases generally don’t have to appear in person if they are represented by an attorney.

The 56-year-old actress is best known for appearing on “Dynasty” and “T.J. Hooker” in the 1980s and “Melrose Place” in the 1990s.

