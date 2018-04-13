 MeToo founder says focus should be on survivors, not blaming
Associated Press
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 12:20pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Activist Tarana Burke poses for a photo in New York today.

NEW YORK >> MeToo founder Tarana Burke says people need to recognize that the true purpose of the movement is to focus on survivors of sexual assault — and not to simply bring down powerful abusers.

Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event today. The cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct during the last six months was a key theme.

Burke founded the MeToo movement more than a decade ago. She also says it’s a mistake to see MeToo as a mere “moment”; it is a long-term movement.

Comedian Samantha Bee was the event’s host. Others honored were author Margaret Atwood, actress Emily Blunt, writer Tina Fey, singer Alicia Keys, journalist Tamron Hall and TV’s Padma Lakshmi.

