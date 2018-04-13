 Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 1951 Fender for sale at Dallas auction
April 13, 2018 | 84° | Check Traffic

Features

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s 1951 Fender for sale at Dallas auction

Associated Press
April 13, 2018
Updated April 13, 2018 12:14pm

  • COURTESY HERITAGE AUCTIONS

    An electric guitar Stevie Ray Vaughan was given as a youth by his brother is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in their hometown of Dallas. Heritage Auctions will offer the 1951 Fender guitar this weekend, and Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins says the guitar has “considerable historical significance,” noting Vaughan “pretty much learned his craft on” the guitar. Hopkins said it was Vaughan’s first professional-grade guitar and was played in his first studio recording.

ADVERTISING

DALLAS >> The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances is expected to sell for about $400,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.

Heritage Auctions will offer the 1951 Fender guitar Sunday. Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins says the guitar has “considerable historical significance,” noting Vaughan “pretty much learned his craft on” the guitar.

Hopkins said Friday that the instrument was Vaughan’s first professional-grade guitar. It was a gift from his brother Jimmie Vaughan in the late 1960s. “Jimbo” is carved on the back.

Hopkins says Stevie Ray Vaughan, who traded the guitar away in 1971, mentioned in a 1989 interview how much he’d like to have it back.

Vaughan died in a 1990 helicopter crash. He was 35.

PREVIOUS STORY
Huey Lewis, suffering hearing loss, cancels 2018 tour
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING