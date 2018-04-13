 A Date Street structure goes up without a building permit
By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 13, 2018 at 12:37 am
A large residential complex now standing in a prime Honolulu corner lot in Kapahulu went up with no city building permit and despite a stop-work order. Read More

