 City locking 25 parks at night to deter vandalism
April 13, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

City locking 25 parks at night to deter vandalism

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 12, 2018 at 11:39 pm
Since April 1 a private security company has been locking bathrooms and gates at 25 city parks at night to deter vandalism as part of a pilot program. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –