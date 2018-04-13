 Honolulu ranks No. 1 in survey of clean cities
April 13, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Honolulu ranks No. 1 in survey of clean cities

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 12, 2018 at 9:56 pm
The international consulting firm Mercer ranked Honolulu No. 1 in sanitation in a recent survey analyzing more than 450 cities worldwide. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –