Today

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m., at Ala Wai.

OIA: Castle at Kalani; Kaiser at Kailua; Mililani at Kapolei, Pearl City at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Lotte Championship: third round, 7 a.m. at Ko Olina Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH: St. Francis at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five at Kamehameha. Games start 4 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: East/West divisional championships, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.; matches at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH Division I: St. Francis vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Campbell at Aiea; Moanalua at Roosevelt. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Lotte Championship: final round, 8 a.m. at Ko Olina Golf Club.

JUDO

OIA: Team Championships, 2 p.m. at Moanalua.

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Moanalua at Kalaheo, 3 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Pearl City vs. Mililani, 7:20 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Kaimuki; Kalani at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

OIA: East/West divisional championships, 1:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIElD

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 2 p.m. at Kaiser. Western Division Championships, 2 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Division I Tournament, Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 1:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 1:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 2:30 p.m.

ILH boys: Division II Tournament, Damien at Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Leilehua vs. Mililani, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 4:05 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 5:10 p.m. Matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Kamehamhea 10, Mid-Pacific 2

Punahou 18, ‘Iolani 2

Goal scorers—KS: Lori Char 2, Laakea Dedrick 2, Makela Riordan 2, Shaye Story 2, Kyra Kahahawai, Emma Kim. MPI: Kaley Yap 2. Pun: Dani Kauahi 5, Anu Ledesma 2, Tori Gacutan 2, Mika Akashi Grimes 2, Kaya Lee 2, Josie Mobley 2, Emmalia McKenney, Cory Rutola, Naia Young-Kingsbury. Iol: Karissa Dunn, Caroline Edelheit.

OIA

Wednesday

Kahuku 16, Moanalua 4

Goals scorers—Kah: Ava Countryman 5, Hannah Smith 3, Sophia Wilson 3, Grace Rittenhouse 2, Taylor Beck, Kayla Grigsby, Kajlee Ingbino-Francisco. Moan: Emma

McCrae 2, Isabella McCrae, Camryn Tabiolo.

ILH

Mid-Pacific 10, Maryknoll 1

W—Michael China (three-hitter, nine strikeouts). L—Payton Grant.

Leading hitters—MPI: Wyatt Young 3b, 2 runs; Kyle Layugan 2 RBIs; Brey Nakamura 2 runs; Cameron Ching 3b, 2 RBIs; Micah Pi 2-4, 2 RBIs. Mary: Tyler Quinn 2-3, 2 2bs; Noah Kinder 2b.

Saint Louis 9, Hanalani 0

W—Jonah Zembik. L—Robby Jacobs Kea.

Leading hitters—StL: C. Kashimoto 2 runs; C. Lopez 3-3, 2 runs; N. Penneta 3-4.



OIA

Eastern Division

Wednesday

Kaiser 9, Kalani 0

W—Pono Lyman. L—Edward Lee.

Leading hitters—Kais: Jace Okamoto 2 RBIs; Brock Perriera 2 runs; Antonio Omphroy 2 runs; Aiden Wroe 2 RBIs. Kaln: Zachary Wong 2-2.

MIL

Thursday

Kamehameha-Maui 2, Baldwin 1

Lahainaluna 7, Maui High 4

Wednesday

Lahainaluna 7, Maui High 6

Baldwin 2, Kamehameha-Maui 1

ILH

Boys Varsity I Tournament

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 25-15, 25-16

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-18, 25-22,

25-21

Boys Varsity II Tournament

St. Francis def. University 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9

Saint Louis def. Hanalani 25-12, 25-18,

25-19

Boys JV Tournament

Kamehameha-White def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-16

Kamehameha-Blue vs. ‘Iolani-Black 25-22, 25-20

OIA

Boys JV Division II Championship

Semifinals

Nanakuli def. McKinley 21-18, 21-16

Waialua def. Kailua 21-14, 21-12

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena

25-18, 28-26, 25-14

Kealakehe def. Hawaii Prep 25-18, 25-20, 27-25

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Konawaena

25-4, 25-17

Hawaii Prep def. Kealakehe 25-23, 19-25, 19-17

OIA

Eastern Division

Roosevelt 21, Farrington 1, 5 inn.

W—Jaeda Cabunoc (two-hitter, seven strikeouts). L—Krislon Philpot-Rosa.

Leading hitters—Roos: Maya Nakamura 3-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs; Kylie Kawamura 4-4, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Tiani Sniffen 2-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Mari Foster 2-2, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs; Mika Emoto HR; Kanilehua Pitoy 2-4. Farr: Kylie Carganilla HR.

Castle 6, Kaiser 4

Western Division

Pearl City 9, Waianae 3

W—Jozayah Iriarte. L—A. Napalapalai. S—Maiyah Faleafine-Lesu.

Leading hitters—PC: Noel Tita Saunders 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hailey-Alexis Yamaguchi 2 RBIs; Tiari Hernandez 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Jozayah Iriarte 2-3, 2 runs.

Division II

Kalani 15, Radford 0, 5 inn.

W—Cherise Horita (one-hitter, nine strikeouts). L—Elisa Santoyo.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Shandie Matsumoto 2-4, 2b; Eeron Wong 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Harley Iwasaki 3-4, 2b; Jazlyn Furuya 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Toni-Lynn Ibara 2-4, 2 runs; Cherise Horita HR, 2 RBIs; Kylie Pagud 3 runs. Rad: Selina Tavarez 2b.

Waialua 18, Kahuku 9

W—Zoey Lawrence. L—T. Seguritan.

Leading hitters—Wail: Cherysh Wong 2-5, grand slam, 6 RBIs; Honey Jose-Woods 3-4, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Lea‘a

Puleiala 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs. Kah: B. Akina-Heffernan 2-2, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Seguritan 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs; M. Toelute 3-4; F. Tufele 2-4, 2 runs; M. Damate 2b.