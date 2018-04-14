Flash flood warning in effect for Kauai

A flash flood warning is in effect for Kauai until 10 a.m. today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A flash flood warning is in effect for Kauai until 10 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service said rain with rates of 3 inches per hour are developing along northern Kauai and additional heavy showers and thunderstorms are approaching the island from the east.

Kauai Emergency Management Agency reported that Kuhio Highway has reopened the Hanalei Bridge after it flooded earlier today.

On Oahu, Department of Transportation crews are working to clear mud and debris from Kalanianaole Highway through Niu Valley in both directions. Only one westbound lane is open, causing traffic to back up into Hawaii Kai. Crews cleared Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo overnight.

The wet weather that drenched the state on Friday will linger as a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state through tonight.

The National Weather Service said a upper level low west of the islands combined with enhanced moisture spreading up from the southeast will maintain the threat of flooding into Sunday morning. The upper level low will move away early next week, but lingering moisture over the islands will keep the trades somewhat wet.

A high surf warning is in effect until Sunday morning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui. Surf could reach 20 to 25 feet on the north shores of those islands. Surf along the west shores could reach 15 to 20 feet.

Brown water advisories are also in effect for southern and eastern shores of Oahu.