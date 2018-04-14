 Ex-Hawaiian CEO received $3.8M pay package
April 14, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Ex-Hawaiian CEO received $3.8M pay package

By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 14, 2018 12:05 am 
Former Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley received a pay package worth $3.8 million in his final full year at the helm of the state’s largest carrier. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –