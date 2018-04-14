 Akaka helped get new base chapel
April 14, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Akaka helped get new base chapel

Posted on April 14, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 13, 2018 at 9:08 pm
U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka cared deeply for the military community. One example is the securing of federal funds for the present base chapel at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –