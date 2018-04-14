 Man arrested after alleged robberies
April 14, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Man arrested after alleged robberies

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 14, 2018 12:05 am 
A 52-year-old man, suspected of robbing a Makiki bank on Thursday, was arrested Friday morning after allegedly robbing the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union on Halekauwila Street, police said. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –