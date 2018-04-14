 Corrections
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 14, 2018
Updated April 14, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A story about the First Hawaiian International Auto Show included a photo of Bob Bosley with his 1931 Cord at the 2017 event. The caption that appeared with the photo in the TGIF section on Page 9 was inaccurate. Also, in the story Fred Weisberger was commenting on the condition and history of a 1907 Ford Model N, which is owned by the local chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America — the oldest car in Hawaii that was originally sold here new. The story inaccurately reported that Weisberger was referring to his own 1930 Ford Model A Phaeton.

>>The city has 213 bathroom facilities in its 298 parks. A story on Page A1 Friday contained imprecise numbers.

