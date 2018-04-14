Last day the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship

Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, is showered with rose petals after winning the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Brooke M. Henderson, of Candada, holds the championship trophy after winning the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, middle, dances the hula with her sister and caddie, Brittany, right, after winning the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, waves to the gallery while walking towards the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, left, bumps fists with caddie and sister Brittany after winning the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, putts on the 17th green during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, hits from the tee box on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Michelle Wie follows her shot from the tee box on the 11th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her shot from the tee box on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Mo Martin hits from the tee box on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Daniela Iacobelli reacts after missing the pin on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Inbee Park, of South Korea, hits from the tee box on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
Azahara Muñoz, of Spain, watches her chip shot onto the green on the 17th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.
-
Lizette Salas hits from the tee box on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday in Ko Olina.