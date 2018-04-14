 Hawaii baseball team beats UC Riverside in game suspended on Friday
April 14, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii baseball team beats UC Riverside in game suspended on Friday

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
April 14, 2018
Updated April 14, 2018 2:50pm
ADVERTISING

Johnny Weeks singled home Ethan Lopez with the go-ahead run in Hawaii’s 5-4 baseball victory over UC Riverside today at Les Murakami Stadium.

The game had been suspended in the third inning on Friday night because of heavy rain and lightning. It was resumed this afternoon with the score tied at 1.

Dustin Demeter smacked a two-run homer for the Rainbow Warriors.

Dylan Thomas, the fourth UH pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

The ’Bows improved to 19-11 and 5-2 in the Big West. The Highlanders fell to 13-15 and 3-4.

The teams will meet again later this afternoon in the second game of the day.

PREVIOUS STORY
Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest, police chief explains
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING