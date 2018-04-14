Hawaii baseball team beats UC Riverside in game suspended on Friday

Johnny Weeks singled home Ethan Lopez with the go-ahead run in Hawaii’s 5-4 baseball victory over UC Riverside today at Les Murakami Stadium.

The game had been suspended in the third inning on Friday night because of heavy rain and lightning. It was resumed this afternoon with the score tied at 1.

Dustin Demeter smacked a two-run homer for the Rainbow Warriors.

Dylan Thomas, the fourth UH pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

The ’Bows improved to 19-11 and 5-2 in the Big West. The Highlanders fell to 13-15 and 3-4.

The teams will meet again later this afternoon in the second game of the day.