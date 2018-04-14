 Walking tour spotlights Kakaako’s past and future
April 14, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Walking tour spotlights Kakaako’s past and future

Posted on April 14, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  April 14, 2018 at 6:11 pm
In observance of Architecture Month in April, the Honolulu chapter of the American Institute of Architects is offering a walking tour of Kakaako led by its member architects. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –