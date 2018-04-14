Kalanianaole Highway reopens after crews clear roadway of mud, debris

SHARE



















Department of Transportation crews today cleared mud and debris from Kalanianaole Highway following Friday night’s heavy rainfall and flooding.

All lanes of the highway in East Oahu reopened before 3 p.m. after clean-up work closed all but one lane in both directions in Aina Haina and Niu Valley. Clean-up work on the highway in Waimanalo also clogged traffic there for much of the day.

The wet weather that drenched the state on Friday will linger as a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state until 6 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service said breezy, wet and unstable conditions will likely continue through the weekend. An upper level low to the west of the state will tap deep moisture in the breezy trade wind flow, maintaining the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A high surf warning is in effect until Sunday morning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui. Surf could reach 20 to 25 feet on the north shores of those islands. Surf along the west shores could reach 15 to 20 feet.

Brown water advisories are also in effect for southern and eastern shores of Oahu. Heavy rains has resulted in storm-water runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.