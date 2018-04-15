Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii island, Kauai

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Hawaii island and Kauai this morning.

Radar indicated heavy rain at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in lower Puna near Kalapana. A heavy band of rain is also moving onshore in the Kau District from Naalehu to South Point.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Naalehu, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Paradise Park and Kawa Flats.

Kauai remains under a flash flood warning until 10:45 a.m.

Anahola Stream and Kapaa Stream are out of bank and running high after heavy rain over the weekend. Residents are asked to avoid travel north of Lihue.

The rest of the state remains under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. today. Forecasters said breezy, wet, and unstable conditions will continue today and the threat of heavy and thunderstorms remain.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Monday morning for all east facing shores on all islands.