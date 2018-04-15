Flash flood warning extended for Kauai; areas inaccessible after severe weather

SHARE















The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for Kauai through 1:45 p.m. today.

Radar showed moderate to heavy rainfall moving northward over the northern part of the island. The National Weather Service said this will cause a brief spike in the Hanalei River.

Following rainfall and flooding on Saturday night, residents are asked to avoid travel to north Kauai. There is no road access to areas west of Princeville.

Kauai #hitraffic update: Kuhio Hwy remains closed at the Hanalei Bridge due to flooding. River levels are dropping however the road remains flooded and vehicles are not allowed to cross. pic.twitter.com/29RIBLbpKb — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 15, 2018

The county reported a water service outage this morning in Wainiha and Haena. The severe weather affected the electrical power and other functions at the well site and pump stations, causing its tank to deplete storage capacities.

There is no timeline for service restoration since the area is inaccessible. Customers are asked to collect rain water for non-potable water needs.

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. signed an emergency proclamation this morning to conduct emergency operations. The American Red Cross is in the process of opening a shelter at Kapaa Middle School. Evacuation shelters are open at the Church of the Pacific in Princeville and at Hanalei Elementary School in Hanalei.

Kauai #hitraffic update: HDOT crews are working to clear Kuhio Hwy. There are a lot of areas to work on. Continue to monitor conditions. pic.twitter.com/FXKn3r3HlS — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 15, 2018

The rest of the state remains under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. today. Forecasters said breezy, wet, and unstable conditions will continue today and the threat of heavy and thunderstorms remain.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Monday morning for all east facing shores on all islands.