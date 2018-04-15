 HHS Secretary Alex Azar hospitalized with minor infection
April 15, 2018
Updated April 15, 2018 4:01pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    In this file photo, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington.

WASHINGTON >> The secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, has been hospitalized for treatment of a minor infection.

An HHS statement issued today says Azar had been treated with intravenous antibiotics and that, out of an abundance of caution, has been admitted to a hospital for observation.

The Senate confirmed the 50-year-old former pharmaceutical company representative as HHS secretary in January. He had served in senior posts at HHS during President George W. Bush’s administration.

Azar replaced Tom Price, who resigned under pressure over reports that he was taking private charter flights at taxpayer expense.

