Kauai mayor signs emergency proclamation

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. signed an emergency proclamation to conduct emergency operations on the north shore of Kauai following heavy rain and flooding over the weekend .

“We are working with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the Governor’s Office, the Coast Guard, and other partners to respond to the immediate safety needs for the people in the hardest-hit area between Hanalei and Ha‘ena,” Carvalho said in a statement today. “This morning, we will be working to assess the extent of the damage that occurred throughout the night. For now, we are urging people to stay off the roadway. Shelter in place in a safe location or evacuate to higher ground if you are in a flood-prone area.”

Homes in Hanalei, Wainiha, Anahola and Haena reported flooding. The county said two homes ripped from their foundations along Wainiha Powerhouse Road on Saturday were vacant. Power outages were reported in Wainiha and Hanalei.

A water service outage was reported this morning in Wainiha and Haena. There is no timeline for service restoration since the area is inaccessible.

Kuhio Highway is closed between Waikoko and Wainiha due to landslides and between Princeville and the Hanalei Bridge due to landslides and flooding. The highway is also closed at Kalihiwai Bridge due to flooding and debris.

The American Red Cross is in the process of opening an evacuation shelter at Kapaa Middle School. Evacuation shelters are open at the Church of the Pacific in Princeville and Hanalei Elementary School.