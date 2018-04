A 41-year-old man was killed today in a shooting in Ewa Beach.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 41-year-old man was killed today in a shooting in Ewa Beach.

An Emergency Medical Services crew responded to 91-1050 Kaileonui Drive at about 3:55 a.m. and found the man with a gun shot wound, an EMS report said. He died at the scene.

Police said detectives were sent to the scene and did not immediately release further details.