Weather Service extends flash food warning for Kauai

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning for the island of Kauai to 1:45 Monday morning.

Weather forecasters say although stream levels are trending downward and conditions improve, radar images show light to occasionally moderate rain continues to fall primarily over windward and interior sections of the island. They say the rainfall rate is less than a half an inch per hour.

Meanwhile, county officials report that they and state Department of Transportation crews have opened more roadways. They include the south-bound lane of Kuhio Highway on the Wailua Bridge and both lanes of the Kaumualii Highway near the 7-Eleven store in Lawai and near Maluhia Road.