Aina Haina cleanup after deluge and flooding

The swimming pool in the back yard of Dwight Perkins' home is now filled with muddy water. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Household items sit in the front lawn and driveway of Thalia Tuohy's home as a team of friends and helpers try to salvage what they could and dump what could not be salvaged. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Peter Tuohy describes the damage in the home of his mother, Thalia Tuohy. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
The interior of Thalia Tuohy's home shows the flood and mud damage, the kitchen bears witness to the depth of the flooding, a line of debris covers the appliances and cabinet faces for about a foot off the floor. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
The interior of Thalia Tuohy's home shows the flood and mud damage. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
The damage done to the home of Thalia Tuohy, located next to the overflowing stream, included a deep layer of mud that covers the back lawn with damaged interior structures that have been pulled out and laid outside. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
A pile of mud sits in the back yard of Thalia Tuohy's home, located next to the stream that overflowed, at left. The mud was deposited by the overflowing stream. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
A deep layer of mud now sits where their used to be a green lawn in the back of Thalia Tuohy's home, located next to the stream that overflowed, to the left. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Shauna Tuohy ventures outside to survey the damage done to the home of her mother, Thalia Tuohy, which is located next to the overflowing stream. A deep layer of mud covers the back lawn, damaged interior structures have been pulled out and laid outside. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Meymo Rego describes the flooding in the neighborhood. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
Dwight Perkins, next door neighbor of Thalia Tuohy, points out areas that sustained flood and mud damage at the Tuohy home, which sat next to the overflowing stream. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
A crew of friends and neighbors take a break from helping to clean possessions of Thalia Tuohy, whose home sat next to the overflowing stream. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.
-
Shirley Dusendschon looks over a dumpster filled with home possessions of the Perkins home and neighbor's home now ruined by flood waters. Residents of Papai St. in Aina Haina were hard at work cleaning up after Friday night's deluge and flooding, Sunday, April 15, 2018.