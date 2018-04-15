UH Volleyball: Warriors hand Long Beach State first loss

Hawaii setter Joe Worsley (1), middle blocker Patrick Gasman (15) and outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier (3) blocked an attack by Long Beach outside hitter TJ DeFalco (11) during the first set of Saturday's match.
Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19) and libero Larry Tuileta celebrated a kill during the first set against the Long Beach State 49ers.
Hawaii middle blocker Patrick Gasman (15) blocked an attack as setter Joe Worsley (1) looked on during the second set against the Long Beach State 49ers.
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Long Beach 49ers huddled during a official review of a play during the second set of Saturday's match. Looking at the 49ers was Hawaii outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg (4).
Hawaii opposite Rado Parapunov (19) rose for an attack as Long Beach’s Bjarne Huus (4), Simon Anderson (13) and Josh Tuaniga (10) went to block during the first set of Saturday's match.
Hawaii outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier (3) celebrated his kill against the Long Beach State 49ers during the fifth set at Saturday's match.
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors circled around the court in celebration after winning 3-2 against the Long Beach State 49ers at Saturday's match. Pictured in the foreground is Hawaii outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg (4).
Courtside fans celebrated a kill by Hawaii setter Joe Worsley (1) during the second set against the Long Beach State 49ers.
Hawaii Rainbow Warrior fans stood at match point on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii libero Larry Tuileta (14) embraced fellow teammate libero Mamane Namahoe (12) during Senior Night at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii libero Mamane Namahoe (12) wept as he hugged head coach Charlie Wade during Senior Night festivities at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
Hawaii libero Larry Tuileta (14) gave high fives to fans after the Rainbow Warriors defeated the Long Beach 49ers 3-2 at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday.
-
Hawaii libero Mamane Namahoe (12), left, gave his aloha to fans and teammates during Senior Night at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday night. At right, Hawaii libero Larry Tuileta (14) watched a tribute video above before diving into a team tunnel.