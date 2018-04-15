 Hilo’s Brad Tavares wants a fight at UFC 226, calls out Michael Bisping
April 15, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Hilo’s Brad Tavares wants a fight at UFC 226, calls out Michael Bisping

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 15, 2018 12:05 am 
Hilo’s Brad Tavares has fought 16 times in his UFC career and is ready for a big-name fight. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –