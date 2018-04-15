 Roosevelt weathers weather, Kaiser for OIA East top seed
April 15, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Roosevelt weathers weather, Kaiser for OIA East top seed

By Christian Shimabuku cshimabuku@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 15, 2018 12:05 am 
Heavy rain hindered play in the de facto OIA East championship game, but not completely, as Roosevelt topped Kaiser 8-4 in an abbreviated five-inning game at McKinley. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –