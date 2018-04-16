Brown water advisories remain in effect for Oahu, Kauai; cow manure fouls Big Isle gulch

The state Health Department issued brown water advisories for the island of Kauai and the eastern and southern shores of Oahu on Saturday, which remain in effect this morning.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state Health Department issued brown water advisories for the island of Kauai and the eastern and southern shores of Oahu on Saturday, which remain in effect this morning.

Heavy rains on Friday evening resulted in flooding and stormwater runoff entering coastal waters on Kauai and portions of Oahu.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemical, and associated flood debris,” said the advisory.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, the Health Department recommends staying out if the water is brown, as well as practicing good personal hygiene and following up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

In addition, the state Health Department warned the public Friday to stay out of the gulch below Mamalahoa Highway in Ookala after water there was contaminated with animal waste due to an accidental spill by workers at the Big Island Dairy. Owners of Big Island Dairy reported spilling about 300 gallons of cow manure that could not be recovered.

The public is advised to avoid contact with water within the gulch in areas between the Big Island Dairy and shoreline east of Ookala Town. While the contaminated water has not reached coastal waters, it may eventually be transported downstream.

Warning signs are posted. Updates are available at this link.