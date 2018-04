Hawaii island police warned motorists today to use caution near Highway 19 north of Honokaa near the 45 mile marker because crews were working to remove a downed tree.

The tree initially blocked both lanes of the highway at about 12:45 p.m., but police opened up one lane at 1:15 p.m.

Police were continuing to direct traffic in the area.

Kapuna Road to Old Mamalahoa Highway is available as an alternate route, the Hawaii County Civil Defense said.