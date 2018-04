Police released without charges tonight a 33-year-old man, who shot and killed on Sunday a 41-year-old man in Ewa Beach.

Police said the 41-year-old man was trying to open the door of the 33-year-old’s Ewa Beach house at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services responded and the older man was pronounced dead.

The suspect was released pending further investigation.