Flood damage forces Aina Haina Public Library, Honolulu Waldorf School to close

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 8:20am
The Aina Haina Public Library will be closed this week due to cleanup efforts following thunderstorms that inundated Oahu and Kauai on Friday and Saturday.

Contractors will be removing mud and water from the interior of the public library located at 5246 Kalanianaole Highway as well as mud in the parking lots today.

Library events such as the Advance Care Planning program scheduled for Friday are canceled. The book drop-off is also closed and the phone lines are down.

Classes at Honolulu Waldorf School, a private school located across the library, are canceled today as large equipment will be brought to assist with cleanup efforts. School officials posted on their Facebook page that they will inform parents and students when classes will resume.

