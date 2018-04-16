 Hawaiian Airlines waives Kauai change fees
April 16, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines waives Kauai change fees

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 9:40pm
ADVERTISING

Due to the heavy rains and flooding on Kauai, Hawaiian Airlines is waiving a change fee for a one-time reservation change for flights originally scheduled between Saturday and Wednesday.

The ticket must have been issued on Sunday or earlier.

For new flights on or before April 25, the changes must be made to the same class of service, destination and origin.

For new flights after April 25, Hawaiian will waive the change fee, but will collect the difference in fare.

Normal refund rules will apply.

Call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320 for all such changes.

PREVIOUS STORY
Waimanalo motorcyclist who died from injuries ID’d
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING