Hawaiian Airlines waives Kauai change fees

Due to the heavy rains and flooding on Kauai, Hawaiian Airlines is waiving a change fee for a one-time reservation change for flights originally scheduled between Saturday and Wednesday.

The ticket must have been issued on Sunday or earlier.

For new flights on or before April 25, the changes must be made to the same class of service, destination and origin.

For new flights after April 25, Hawaiian will waive the change fee, but will collect the difference in fare.

Normal refund rules will apply.

Call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320 for all such changes.