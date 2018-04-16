 Ige arrives on Kauai following heavy rain, flooding
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 7:45am

    Gov. David Ige arrived on Kauai this morning.

Gov. David Ige, his Chief of Staff Mike McMcartney and Ige’s security detail landed on Kauai around 7:40 a.m. today and immediately went to the Kauai County operations center for an update on the storm damage on the Garden Island.

Asked about the latest updates, McCartney said, “We’re heading over to the EOC now for an update. We don’t want to get in the way of county ops.”

Ige said that thankfully, there were still no reports of injuries from the weekend storm that forced an evacuation from the island’s north shore and destroyed two vacant homes.

