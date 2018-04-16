Kauai residents warned not to drink tap water in Wainiha, Haena

Kauai’s Department of Water has issued a “do not drink” advisory and conservation notice for residents in Wainiha and Haena.

The department is using generators to fill the storage tanks until power is restored, and water service is expected to slowly begin returning for Wainiha and Haena customers.

But the department is advising residents to not drink or cook with tap water until further notice because crews have not been able to access the service lines to check for contamination, the Department of Water said.

In addition, customers who are starting to receive water from the Wainiha-Haena system are asked to limit its use.

The department is asks residents to share this information with others in the Wainiha and Haena area without power or access to media updates.

Updates are available online at the Department of Water and County of Kauai’s Facebook pages. Residents can also sign up for Blackboard Connect, the county’s emergency notification service, by visiting kauai.gov/KEMA or by calling KEMA at 241-1800.