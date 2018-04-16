 Nalo Farms, with crops wiped out, launches GoFundMe campaign
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 8:30am
The heavy rains and flooding on Friday evening left Nalo Farms in Waimanalo under 4 feet of water, wiped out its irrigation system, fencing and all of its crops.

The multi-generational farm, which grows baby mesclun lettuces for numerous restaurants and grocery stores in Hawaii, launched a GoFundMe campaign Saturday to try and save its operations.

As of Monday morning, it had raised about $23,500 of its $100,000 goal.

“We are passionate about farming and want to continue for as long as we possibly can,” Nalo Farms said on its GoFundMe page. “We truly appreciate all of the support we have received and well wishes. Your donations will go to replacing and repairing the infrastructure that was lost and also to replanting our crops. THANK YOU from the bottom of our HEARTS!!”

Nalo Farms had already been struggling with heavy rains over the past two months. Owner Dean Okimoto, in an attempt to revive the business, had recently decided to sell 2.5 acres of his farm site, while transferring a lease on 14 acres of nearby state land to his farm workers to keep operating the business.

