Popular South Maui snorkeling spot to stay closed another week due to sharks

State officials said the ‘Ahihi-Kina’u Natural Area Reserve on Maui’s south shore, a popular snorkeling spot near Makena, will remain closed until at least April 23 because of the continued presence of sharks.

The area has been closed for about two weeks after numerous tiger sharks were spotted close to shore where they appear to be following pupping reef sharks, Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said today.

They said officials with three DLNR divisions — Aquatic Resources, Forestry and Wildlife, and Conservation and Resources Enforcement — agreed to the closure to keep ocean users safe.