Shelter occupants stranded at Hanalei shelter swells to 61

Sixty-one people are now stranded at the Red Cross shelter at Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai, but they have food and water.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Sixty-one people are now stranded at the Red Cross shelter at Hanalei Elementary School on Kauai, but they have food and water.

Coralie Chun Matayoshi, chief executive officer of the Red Cross in Hawaii, said between 9 p.m. and midnight last night, another 21 people showed up, reportedly by using paddleboards and boats. County of Kauai crews delivered provisions to the shelter last night.

The goal is to get the people at Hanalei Elementary School transported to the Church of the Pacific shelter near Princeville. Original plans to have them airlifted were dashed Sunday due to thunder and lightning. A bus also attempted to get to the shelter, but had to turn around due to damaged roads, she said.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to get them out of there,” she said. “We’re waiting for the water to recede.”

As of 8 a.m. today, four Red Cross workers from Oahu have deployed to Kauai to assist with mental health and other services at the shelter.